A local’s guide to Savannah
- By Ariel Felton
- Photos by Eva Verbeeck
Tourists often come to Savannah expecting one of two things: a sleepy old town with Spanish moss and horse-drawn carriages, or a place where they can indulge in debauchery in the name of St. Patrick’s Day. The truth, as usual, is somewhere in between.
Dubbed the “Hostess City of the South,” Savannah is also Georgia’s oldest. Remnants of its role in the slave trade, the Civil War, Reconstruction and the civil rights movement are everywhere — in statues, houses, museums. But over the past few decades, a younger vibe has settled in here, thanks in part to the Savannah College of Art and Design (or SCAD). And creative communities are thriving as more artists open boutiques, restaurants and galleries.
Add flavor to your trip by venturing to the east and west sides of the city and visiting black- and immigrant-owned restaurants and bars. That’s where you’ll truly find our famous hospitality.
Meet Ariel Felton
A born-and-raised Georgian, Ariel was lured to Savannah by memories of family vacations spent feeding birds in the squares, the promise of art school and the dream of writing in the city where Flannery O’Connor was born.
Stay
Eat
- If you come for St. Patrick’s Day, be warned: Locals are serious about securing good seats for the parade. Move a lawn chair at your own risk.
- If you want to see the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design, there is no traditional campus. Its buildings are across the city, but your best bet is to start at Poetter Hall.
- You can find a “First Friday” sale, art show, or live music show at most local businesses. The Starland District also throws the De Soto Street Market on Saturdays in warm weather.
Do