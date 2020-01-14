A local’s guide to Savannah

Tourists often come to Savannah expecting one of two things: a sleepy old town with Spanish moss and horse-drawn carriages, or a place where they can indulge in debauchery in the name of St. Patrick’s Day. The truth, as usual, is somewhere in between.

Dubbed the “Hostess City of the South,” Savannah is also Georgia’s oldest. Remnants of its role in the slave trade, the Civil War, Reconstruction and the civil rights movement are everywhere — in statues, houses, museums. But over the past few decades, a younger vibe has settled in here, thanks in part to the Savannah College of Art and Design (or SCAD). And creative communities are thriving as more artists open boutiques, restaurants and galleries.

Add flavor to your trip by venturing to the east and west sides of the city and visiting black- and immigrant-owned restaurants and bars. That’s where you’ll truly find our famous hospitality.