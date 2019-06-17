A local’s guide to Washington, D.C.

To know Washington is to peel back its suit: The briefcases and blazers the rest of the world sees are just covers for a vibrant, creative community. Whether it’s the food scene — one of the country’s best — or murals tucked away in historic alleys, the city D.C. residents know is quirky — and inspiring.

After you sit in on a Supreme Court hearing, you can explore an eccentric mansion with over 70 hidden doors. Once you’re done reading the oldest book in the Library of Congress, you can take a wine tour through a haunted cemetery. There’s kayaking, urban hiking, rare-book hunting, brunching and rich history beyond the white buildings.