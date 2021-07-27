Nepartak, the season’s eighth typhoon for Japan, was near the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, the agency said. Ishinomaki is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyagi prefecture since 1951 when the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region deeply devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The storm was moving northwest at about 30 kph (18 mph) and up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain was forecast across the northern region in the next 24 hours.
It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled. Tuesday’s women’s soccer match in Miyagi prefecture was held as scheduled.
___
Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.