The revelations kept on coming when Oprah Winfrey sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, Dutch of Sussex, some 14 months after the couple broke from the rest of the British royal family and resettled in California. Inquiries about their then-unborn son’s skin color and Markle’s ignored pleas for help following her mental distress (which became severe enough to include suicidal thoughts) were just the tip of the iceberg in an interview that will probably be discussed for years to come. The March special was deeply personal, yet unmistakably openhearted, with Harry following in his late mother’s footsteps by encouraging more candid conversations about mental health, including on his and Winfrey’s follow-up Apple TV Plus miniseries, “The Me You Can’t See.”