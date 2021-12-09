With its floozy-flaneuse presumably living large in London, “And Just Like That …” leans into “Sex and the City’s” least interesting mode. In previous iterations, its moments of emotional groundedness and deepening characterization had hit as hard as they did because of their contrast to the show’s essential tutu-cavorting buoyancy — a fact that the sequel misses entirely. Detracting even more from the show’s innate sense of fun is its many mea culpas for the criticisms the show has received since its departure from the air nearly 20 years ago. If “Sex and the City” once drove the culture, it’s playing catch-up now.