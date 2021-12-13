“Street Gang” is particularly laudatory about the series’ milestones in race, resulting in some of the film’s most frustrating segments. “Sesame Street” was a model of racial integration in its early years — an achievement that got it banned in at least one Mississippi media market. But a brief section on the Black-coded character Roosevelt Franklin — a purple-felt creation by Black cast member Matt Robinson (who also played Gordon) and the target of a letter-writing campaign by unhappy Black parents — underscores the film’s preference for gloss over analysis. Agrelo also praises the series’ inclusion of Latinx characters like Luis (Emilio Delgado) and Maria (Sonia Manzano), without noting, as Davis does in his book, that they were the result of protests about the show’s lack of Brown characters. (For their parts, Delgado voices pride in his stereotype-busting role as a small-business owner, and Manzano remembers the enormous creative input she was allowed by Stone.)