“Look for the helpers,” goes the oft-repeated advice from Mister Rogers in the face of bad news. “You will always find people who are helping.” That steadying optimism captures much of the spirit of “Station Eleven,” which begins with an 8-year-old child actor, Kirsten (Matilda Lawler), stranded and alone in the middle of a Chicago winter when the star of her “King Lear” production, Arthur (Gael García Bernal), dies in front of a packed house midway through a soliloquy. The first person to notice Arthur’s heart attack, Jeevan (Himesh Patel), leaps from his seat to the stage, but he’s only the brother of a doctor, not a medical professional himself. Jeevan isn’t much help to the unconscious Arthur, but he does take the opportunity to get a freezing and unchaperoned Kirsten back to her parents.