Lily and Jorge get their idealism about love and romance not (just) from Julia Roberts movies, but from their admiration of their parents, whose marriage is secretly crumbling behind doors. While the siblings’ travails stay light as air, there’s a groundedness to the parents’ predicament. After working alongside his wife, Beatriz (Constance Marie), for years at their Mexican restaurant, Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez) no longer shows an interest in her. A woman who’s spent her life helping other people pursue their dreams at the expense of her own, Beatriz considers looking elsewhere for the affection and validation she craves in a plotline that, like Lily and Jorge’s, is made fresh by the performances and cultural details.