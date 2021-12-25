The second half of the film asks whether Rose’s son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), will also fall prey to Phil, especially once the college student, snappable as the twigs that litter the ranch, figures out that, like himself, the hypermasculine cowboy is gay. (In early scenes, Phil burrows deeper into the closet by mocking facets of Peter’s undisguised effeminacy, such as his lisp and his penchant for making paper flowers.) Almost as soon as Peter learns of Phil’s homosexuality, Phil knows that Peter knows, imbuing their next few scenes with apprehension. When George informed his brother of his intentions to marry Rose, an angry Phil beats a horse, hurling misogynistic slurs at the animal clearly intended for his future sister-in-law. With an even bigger threat looming — the collapse of a mask he’d spent a lifetime constructing — there doesn’t seem to be a limit to what he would do to preserve it.