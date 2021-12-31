As Dr. Oz aspires to even greater influence and his fellow Winfrey associate Dr. Phil continues to rack up criticism, it remains to be seen to what extent the viewing public will ding the woman who shared her spotlight with these grasping hucksters. But there’s no denying that, 10 years after the end of her eponymous show, Winfrey’s fingerprints are all over television today: in the form of daytime junk and critical-darling dramas like “Queen Sugar” and “David Makes Man” (both on OWN and executive produced by her); fueling the streaming wars but appearing on so many different venues to create an aura of network-agnosticism (as if she could be contained in just one home!); burrowing into her personal preoccupations and yet making the kind of television that seizes the news cycle and refuses to let go. Winfrey may no longer be TV’s biggest star, but with her own form of accessibility and her behind-the-scenes savvy, she’s still Oprah.