Acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”) helms the pilot, in which the tight bond between Mamie and Emmett is conveyed through effective shorthand. (Part of an all-Black female directing slate, Prince-Bythewood is an executive producer on the series, as are Will Smith and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.) Played as a teen by Cedric Joe, Emmett is at the age where Mamie has to start letting go, which is why she reluctantly relents in letting him travel south from their middle-class, matriarchal Chicago home to go fishing with his Uncle Mose (Glynn Turman) and the other boys and men in the family. Emmett might be more awkward than even the average 14-year-old: He stutters, wilts in heat and spends his summer vacation reading comic books. Even his mom observes with a chuckle that he’s got no rhythm.