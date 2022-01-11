In other words, Season 2 gives us different but equally resonant reasons to root for Navarro and Trinity. Even before Harris’s arrest, which craters many of his teammates — some because they had considered him a close friend they knew everything about, others because they had been victims of sexual abuse themselves — Navarro had been struggling to come together as a team, especially once covid makes uncertain what their 2020 season will look like. The first half of the new season often feels aimless or repetitive, but it eventually builds suspensefully toward Daytona 2021 — and this time, the show’s gotten big enough that its camera crew were able to film the multiday, multi-episode contest.