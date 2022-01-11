FBI (CBS at 8) The team looks for an abducted college student; Jubal has an uneasy encounter with Rina’s mother.
Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Wyatt persuades Noah to try therapy; Fay decides to play matchmaker for Sherm; Anthony helps Nicky through the tricky dynamics of a casual hookup.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel go on a road trip.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela might get everything she wants during bid week at the Gracities; Teddy confronts Leah; Raymond desperately tries to get Jack’s Darmon shares away from Teddy.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) Kellett and the team grudgingly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett’s informants is arrested and needs her help to help clear his name.
Abbot Elementary (ABC at 9) The teachers ask the local community for new school supplies; Janine urges Gregory to decorate his classroom.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Ariana and Katie discuss their sandwich shop with Randall; Sandoval has second thoughts about helping Brock with his latest plan to marry Scheana; the gang goes north to a winery in Santa Ynez.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre starts doubting himself when he can’t seem to land a good pitch after moving up to general marketing at his firm; Bow and Ruby raise their eyebrows at the new boy Diane is dating, who doesn’t seem to meet her standards.
Queens (ABC at 10) The ladies put aside old rivalries and embark on a new career venture with Zadie; Jill confronts her past while standing up to her disapproving father; Naomi encourages Zadie to get justice.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Helen takes charge at NHS Hampstead Hospital; Max uses creative ways to help a patient; Reynolds makes a decision regarding Malvo; Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress; Wilder uses some unconventional techniques.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The task force chases a killer playing cat-and-mouse with his victims; Hana reveals something personal about herself to her new roommate, Ortiz.
Premieres
The Kings of Napa (OWN at 8) The three children of a wine patriarch navigate the company.
Teen Mom: Family Reunion (MTV at 8) The moms from the “Teen Mom” franchise reunite for a huge family reunion.
Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In (MTV at 9) The stars of “Teen Mom OG” react to the biggest moments on “Teen Mom 2.”
Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi (Kaci Walfall, pictured) is a confident and cool teenager investigating a supernatural event in her hometown of Port Oswego.
Small Town Secrets (Vice at 10) A look at the disappearance of Denise Pflum, who vanished at the age of 18 in 1986.
I Am Shauna Rae (TLC at 10) After surviving brain cancer as a child, Shauna Rae must navigate the world as a 22-year-old in an 8-year-old body.
Returning
Dollface (Hulu) Season 2.
Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Season 2.
American Masters (PBS at 9) Season 36.
Restoration Road With Clint Harp (Magnolia at 9) Season 2?
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Season 1 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jacob Elordi, Joshua Ray Walker.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bradley Cooper, Robert Finley with Dan Auerbach.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Ann Dowd, Ryan Hurd.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS 12:37) Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Laurie Kilmartin.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cena, Ana Gasteyer, Hanya Yanagihara, Bianca Richardson.