Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) One couple gets hitched; a bride isn’t sure she made the right decision; an independent groom wonders how married life will suit him.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A college student disappears, prompting a massive manhunt that uncovers more victims.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel and Blake fight with Shentu over a football player’s potential liver transplant; Scott meets up with old friends after their son breaks his arm; Hammer and Charles work together when a patient gets sick after a back-alley plastic surgery.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Tracii is a model who is used to guys messaging her constantly, but after hours of phone calls with Ace, she hopes she has found true love.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Brad is nervous while prepping for his bar mitzvah speech, Dean cuts Keisa off after Charlene says he can’t be friends with other girls.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) The boot camp is transformed into a gladiator-style arena; the recruits must make falafel platters and chicken adobo, and one of their own is sent home.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Heather takes Jen and Emily to a spa day, where Jen discusses her marriage; Shannon goes to Nashville to visit her mom and is taken aback when her daughter reveals a new relationship.
The Conners (ABC at 9) The Conners celebrate Mark after he makes dean’s list at his magnet school; Jackie navigates her relationship with Neville.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Connor asks Tom for advice on coming clean to Denise about a sensitive issue; Marina finds out Sarah didn’t like her when they first met.
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic at 9) The journalist tails a smuggling route of cars stolen from the U.S. bound for West Africa, where the demand is soaring.
Catfish UK: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Julie and Oobah investigate Emma’s online love Harlin.
Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The teams must create a delicious Italian dinner.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) After a firefighter is struck by a power line while on a call with Station 37, she lashes out; Scott and Amelia visit Brett; Violet receives a surprise envelope; the rest of 51 enters a contest.
The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) The teams race through Scotland in February 2020, but get news the show is suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Good Sam (CBS at 10) Dr. Griffith fights to retain her leadership role after her father takes his case for reinstatement to the hospital board; resident Caleb Tucker connects with a patient battling a mystery condition.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight uses a new informant for a difficult drug-trafficking case; Atwater struggles to balance his personal and professional and makes a decision.
The Chase (ABC at 10) Mark “The Beast” Labbett is this week’s chaser.
See No Evil (Investigation Discovery at 10) Police find an elderly woman murdered in her own home after a welfare call, with no clues except for some strange credit card transactions.
Premieres
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (E! at 9) Celebrity kids leave lavish lives in Hollywood for a working ranch in Colorado. Pictured from left to right: E.B. Wright, Hana Giraldo, Austin Gunn, Myles O’Neal, Taylor Hasselhoff, Redmond Parker, Harry James Thornton and Jasmin Lawrence.
Leave It to Geege (Lifetime at 10) Geege Taylor is a single mother of two, an advocate for autism acceptance and a breast cancer survivor navigating her life in this docuseries.
Movies
How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (Netflix) A woman tells the story of the rise and fall of one of the most infamous gangsters in Poland’s history, Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.
Returning
Cheer (Netflix) Season 2.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Season 7 resumes.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Season 3 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black, Fontaines D.C.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keanu Reeves, Caitriona Balfe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Spade, Alana Haim, Jay Wheeler.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Isla Fisher, James Wolk, Tucker Rule.