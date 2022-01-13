Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon is Mary’s spy during a youth lock-in at church; Georgie forms an attraction to an older woman.
Women of the Movement (ABC at 8) After her son’s body is recovered in Mississippi, Mamie wants a public wake and open casket to ensure his death was not in vain; Mamie has to face the people responsible for her son’s murder.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) After the death of a professional tennis player, the task force finds a doctor with sinister intentions regarding a major sports-betting syndicate; Red investigates Dembe’s betrayal; Ressler struggles with sobriety.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) A no-longer-pregnant Deena has a “meatball day” with Snooki; Vinny stops being bicoastal; Angelina is fed up; Mike struggles while waiting to bring Baby Romeo home from the hospital.
BattleBots (Discovery at 8) The arrival of 14 killer bots in the arena causes carnage in Sin City; drum-spinner Yeti and Rusty return to the fray.
Buried In The Backyard (Oxygen at 8) A California mom of three disappears, leaving behind only a car and a suspicious flat tire and the case goes cold for years until a new detective takes on the case.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) A California legacy restaurant called KC’s BBQ is on the brink of closure, so chef Robert Irvine must help the owner regain his self-confidence, treat his daughter like a partner and accept change to save their family restaurant.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) When Hazel gets in trouble at school, Riley and Vanessa disagree on how to deal with the situation.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer; Benson believes her son is being bullied.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat tries to find the perfect way to celebrate her anniversary; Randi and Carter continue to wade through their new relationship.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Jay’s sister comes to visit after being dumped by her boyfriend, and they find out she’s communicating with someone they know on a dating app.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and fashion designer Randy Fenoli affirm chefs Ana Hernandez and Frank Bonanno’s dishes.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers are each teamed with an up-and-coming hairstylist for a head-to-toe fashion collaboration of hair and apparel design.
Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Amy is suffering from an intense bout of survivor’s guilt and thinks death is around every corner; Jodie’s relationship with her trainer shifts a heroic moment; Sarah gets bullied for not being lazy enough at her new job.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina receives a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie; Drew and Harry go on a road trip together but have different destinations in mind.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler is convinced that Wheatley is involved in a barrage of cyberattacks crippling the city; Bernadette gets an unwelcome visitor.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull and Chunk want to prove their client, a woman on trial for murder, committed the crime because of a brain tumor; the FBI suspects Taylor is committing cybercrimes.
Premieres
My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max) Yvonne Orgi of “Insecure” fame hosts a new dating series for single parents nominated by their adult children.
The Journalist (Netflix) A devoted journalist investigates a government corruption scandal despite enemies attempting to squash her work.
Wolf Like Me (Peacock) Josh Gad is Gary the widower, pictured left with Isla Fisher, living with his preteen daughter and one day meets a mysterious stranger who may be what he has been looking for.
Peacemaker (HBO Max) John Cena stars as the titular character in this series about the DC Comics killer’s origins.
Married to Real Estate (HGTV at 9) Property pros Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson collaborate to give clients their best real estate experience.
Taking the Stand (A&E at 10) Dan Abrams hosts this look into witness stand testimonies and their impact on the final verdict.
Movies
Brazen (Netflix) Mystery writer Grace Miller needs every kind of evidence to solve her sister’s murder.
Diego, The Last Goodbye (HBO Max) Diego Maradona’s friends and family talk about his last year alive.
Photocopier (Netflix) A student loses her scholarship after photos of her at a party surface and she’s determined to find out what happened that night.
Returning
A House Divided (ALLBLK) Season 4.
Next Influencer (Paramount Plus) Season 3.
Shaman King (Netflix) Part 3.
Walker (CW at 8) Season 2 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose, the Lumineers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Liev Schreiber, Allison Russell.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Peter Dinklage, Fortune Feimster, Oliver Tree.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Stacey Abrams.