The preponderance of narratives in pop culture about young outcasts finding near-utopias and chosen families in the big city makes a show like this one about middle-aged, unglamorous LGBTQ townies stand out all the more. Joel and his choir buddy Fred (Hill), a professor at the local agriculture college, aren’t incurious about the larger world the way Tricia is. But they’ve also figured out how to carve out a space for themselves in the semirural Midwest as neighbors, employees, congregants and, my favorite role, volunteers praying for pets. Joel’s story line gradually reveals itself as a fascinating inverse of Sam’s: that of a chronic belonger who comes to realize he doesn’t need as much community, or the approval of others, as he’d thought. Through each other, Sam and Joel discover they can finally stop searching for something they’ve already got.