Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker has a lead on virgin ground at Cleary Creek in Alaska; Rick gives Brenan the role of night foreman as a test; Dustin Hurt is desperate and gambles his future on a dangerous strategy.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians are Mellow, Paige Thompson, Stanley Zhou and Jonathon Lachance.
Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The CEO of Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas goes undercover to explore problems causing the labor shortage.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nick is serving on a jury and realizes one of his fellow jurors is the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A nun hires Magnum to look into a mysterious and large cash donation; Jin’s new dog-walking business gets dramatic; Rich is apprehensive to reconnect with Suzy.
Family Massacre (Oxygen at 9) Two families in different neighborhoods are murdered within a week of each other and Richmond police have limited leads on who the killers are.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny pursues a con artist claiming to be singer Jimmy Buffett; Frank investigates a police captain who uses her badge to get free stuff from stores.
Chillin Island (HBO at 10:30) Gunna tries to show his love of the great outdoors, while the crew struggles to survive in it.
Premieres
Archive 81 (Netflix) An archivist takes on a job restoring videotapes and is tugged into a sinister mystery.
The House (Netflix) Different families in various time periods live in the same mysterious house in this stop motion animated comedy.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix) A politician’s daughter will do anything for a man who is desperately trying to regain his own life.
Specials
Scream: The True Story (Discovery Plus) The “Scream” franchise was based on real-life serial killer Danny Rolling, nicknamed the Gainesville Ripper, who believed he was possessed by a demon and murdered eight people.
Miniseries
King of the Con (Discovery Plus) A look at the unbelievable story of con man Barry Minkow.
Movies
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video) The fourth film in the series delves into Van Helsing’s new invention that transforms Drac and his friends into humans but make Johnny into a monster.
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime at 9) A final showdown will decide the legacy of the Donovan family forever.
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix) Keegan and Moya are two friends from different cultural backgrounds who dance with a magical herd of spirit deer when the going gets tough.
Sex Appeal (Hulu) Avery sets out to better understand her sexuality but realizes love and intimacy can’t just be learned.
This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix) A comedian gains a new perspective on his life after his best friend asks him to be her sperm donor.
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV Plus) Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand take on the Shakespearean tale in this Joel Coen adaptation.
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock) A look at how the police killings of Black and brown men and women have affected the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement.
The Wrong Blind Date (LMN at 8) A recently divorced Laura registers for an online blind-dating service and finds a seemingly perfect match, which quickly sours.
Returning
After Life (Netflix) Season 3.
The Cabin Chronicles (Magnolia; Discovery Plus) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cecily Strong, Jordan Davis.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Corey Stoll, Geese.