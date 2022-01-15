Movies
Safe Room (Lifetime at 8) A recently widowed woman and her son become involved in a horrifying struggle in a makeshift panic room.
The Perfect Pairing (Hallmark at 8) A wine critic slips and falls on a visit to a winery and awakens to single father Michael and his family.
Sunday Listings
SEAL Team (Paramount Plus) Bravo needs all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but one of their own could be a threat.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A local church scandal reveals an unlikely suspect after a young teacher is found axed to death.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq realizes normalcy might always be out of reach; after returning to school, Tariq looks for evidence of his innocence, with help from Davis and Saxe.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Gino is worried that Jasmine is materialistic; Memphis isn’t happy with Hamza’s performance in the bedroom; Johnny’s family worries about him going to the U.S.; Ximena tells Mike a secret; Alina wants commitment from Caleb.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha preps for Pilar’s upcoming surgery; Aunt Liz wants the family to reunite at the grand opening of Hosea Helps; Porsha and Dennis try to finalize their co-parenting plan.
Claws (TNT at 9) Desna vows to dismantle Uncle Daddy’s organization completely; Jenn’s shady friendship with Tony is discovered by Desna and Bryce, causing chaos.
American Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) Wendi Davidson is newly divorced and meets the charming Brian Chevalier, but soon things are not what they seem.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) The ride to Zion is tense as Jen and Lisa bicker over choosing sides between Jen and Meredith.
Euphoria (HBO at 9) Jules questions Rue and Elliott’s friendship; Cal searches for answers; Nate makes a tough decision; Kat and Maddy contemplate different relationship decisions.
All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) James invites Helen to the gala spring dance, hoping to get closer; Siegfried decides to try out romance as well.
Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Kody faces off with his sons about coronavirus restrictions; Janelle goes through a terrible loss before Christmas; the family hopes to test negative and be together.
Alex vs. America (Food at 10) Host Eric Adjepong welcomes three chefs from Arizona, D.C. and California who want to show chef Alex Guarnaschelli and the judges how they use spice.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) The Gemstone siblings hope to shed light on their father’s past; Eli shares a difficult truth; Kevin deals with a rowdy God Squad.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) In the season finale, the girls navigate evidence, alibis and “healing” on the night of their 25th reunion; in the wilderness, the Doomcoming wreaks havoc with long-held resentments coming to a head.
Premieres
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Oxygen at 7) Faith Jenkins, who has a background as a criminal prosecutor, investigates romances that have gone oh so wrong.
The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 8) Exploring the dark underbelly of the city known as a rich cultural hub.
Somebody Somewhere (HBO at 10:30) Sam struggles to fit into her hometown’s mold while dealing with her own struggles and losses, but finds acceptance in a community of outsiders.
Miniseries
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (CNN at 9) A look at the life of Marilyn Monroe, pictured above in the 1953 film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” in a four-part series.
Movies
The Runner (Shudder) A woman travels to an isolated rural town, where her violent tendencies are revealed.
Fishing for Love (Up at 8) Kendall’s a successful restaurant designer heading home for the annual Big Catch Festival, but is caught off guard by newcomer Zack.
My Best Friend’s Secret Life (Lifetime at 8) Maggie makes a new friend in Laurel, but soon finds her intentions are far more sinister.
Returning
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) Season 1 resumes.
Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 9) Season 3.
Britannia (Epix at 9) Season 3.