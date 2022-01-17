Sure, “How I Met Your Father” is a lot more racially and sexually diverse than the original. It may superficially appear more like New York, but it doesn’t really feel like … anywhere. If “How I Met Your Mother” triumphed in finding a balance between capturing the zeitgeist and achieving a timeless quality, “How I Met Your Father” doesn’t seem to be channeling any era. Certainly not 2022; the clubbing scenes gave me an imagined omicron scratchy throat. But not exactly 2019 or 2023, either, with its not-quite-right references to Tinder and its squeamishness about porn. (In one of the few gags that work, a too-modern sex toy that connects to a smartphone sours the mood by playing “The Daily” podcast.) An off-putting prudishness pervades the show; what’s the point of following New York’s most uptight singles?