Kenan (NBC at 8) Kenan and Aubrey fight after he refuses to acknowledge that she’s growing up. When Gary pursues a questionable revenue stream on social media, Mika, Tami and Pam try to show him the downside.
Below Deck (Bravo at 8) U.S. Navy vet couples renew their vows onboard My Seanna. Eddie investigates further into Rayna’s frustrations, and Fraser’s insecurities are on display when a new face arrives in St. Kitts.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Darcey becomes a pageant mom while helping Aniko prep for the Miss Teen Connecticut competition. Stacey confronts Georgi about his intentions with her sister, and Georgi and Darcey see a therapist to help their relationship.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After Bob accidentally reveals Morenike is gay, Abishola and Kemi defend her against their church and families. Douglas tells the truth about not being poor to Olivia.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The team arrives on a ship full of wounded Navy officers and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists onboard.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) A blizzard makes each Joe confront the limits of his control. Music Joe goes full rock star mode while touring alone, and Cop Joe and Amy are threatened by a family secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny each have something to celebrate but are unable to be together.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to determine who got rid of important evidence, and she is emotionally conflicted when Whistler’s ex arrives.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) After a fight during a family vacation, Amy comes home and drops a bomb on Tammy. Amy focuses on her new life, and Tammy makes a decision that affects her weight-loss goals.
Specials
Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation (BET Her; BET at 7) The former first lady discusses her memoir, “Becoming,” with college students from around the country in a chat moderated by actress Yara Shahidi.
30th Trumpet Awards (Bounce at 8) The annual award show celebrates African American achievements, successes and contributions, and the 2022 honorees include actor Courtney B. Vance, 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde and more.
Returning
Summer House (Bravo at 9) Season 6.
4400 (CW at 9) Season 1 resumes.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Robert Glasper featuring Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Denzel Washington, Hunter Schafer, Twenty One Pilots.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aidy Bryant, John Early, Daniel Fang.