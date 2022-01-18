Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Sherm tags along while Nicky sells a house to a famous rapper; Noah and his date get into a fender bender; Anthony dates while being vegan.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack, Randall, Kevin and Toby struggle to connect with their children.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum; Raymond is confident again and makes an offer to Leah; Aunt Piggy is surprised when a figure from the past resurfaces; a death shocks the Franklin and Dupont families.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) A new computer system is introduced at Abbott, forcing Janine to help Barbara with something; Barbara is reluctant to accept change; Melissa surprises Jacob.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Before Raquel and James’ engagement party, Scheana and Brock make a big announcement that shocks their friend group; Sandoval confronts Lisa for not supporting the Toms’ new bar.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre is humiliated in front of Diane after calling into a radio show and wants to redeem himself; Bow tries to connect with a group of young female doctors.
Queens (ABC at 10) Eric and Naomi are conflicted over what’s best for JoJo’s future; Jill tries to help a young actor struggling with an overbearing parent; Valeria wants an opportunity that would allow her to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max and Helen adapt to sharing their lives and problems; Bloom and Reynolds treat a family who has gone through a horrific car accident; Iggy and Trevor get to a new understanding.
Premieres
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) The sequel to “How I Met Your Mother” revolves around Sophie telling her son how she met his father.
Returning
Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix) Season 2.
Father Brown (BritBox) In Season 9, the priest, played by Mark Williams, pictured with John Burton, returns to solve more countryside murders.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brian Cox, Samantha Bee.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob Lowe, Francia Raisa, Joy Oladokun.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeremy Irons, Hilary Duff, Jeff Wright, Daniel Fang.