I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 8) Guest panelists are Kelly Osbourne and Brian Austin Green; Kelly Rowland performs with the selected singer.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead and Hammer are in the middle of a marital duel; Blake’s entire surgical team collapses during a liver transplant; Charles urges Choi to reconcile with his father.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Michael persuades Romeo to move to Atlanta after a year of online dating, but Romeo disappears; Nev and Kamie help Michael track him down.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean loses his position as first-chair saxophone in the school band, and Bill urges him to get it back.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryan, Sophie and Luke find the original Poison Ivy after investigating signs pointing to Pamela Isley’s return to Gotham; Mary feels attracted to a powerful force; Alice feels protective over her stepsister.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks challenge recruits to create beach picnic baskets and make crab cakes and fish dinners.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Heather charters a private jet to Cabo San Lucas for everyone; Noella gets a last-minute invite from Gina.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene deals with her breakup with Ben; Dan proposes he talk with Aldo’s dad when he expresses disapproval of Harris and Aldo’s relationship.
Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The teams are challenged to create a poultry dish; the winning dish saves an entire team from elimination, while one contestant is sent home.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Boden, Kidd and Severide team up to protect one of their own; Hermann meets an inspiring young man at the Fire Academy; the annual CFD Gala dominates firehouse conversations.
The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) Teams gather in Switzerland to restart the race after production was suspended for almost 20 months due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Marina’s father visits, causing Tom to feel threatened and Marina to have a difficult time making peace with him; Connors helps Sarah and Denise clean up their apartment.
Good Sam (CBS at 10) Dr. Sam Griffith will not concede her role as chief, so her father plans a not-so-good surprise; Sam’s mother relies on her new spouse during her daughter and ex’s feud.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team work to identify the head of a brutal gang; Voight finds more information on his informant Anna Avalos’ past when her undercover role is at risk.
Premieres
Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix) A docuseries doubling as a love letter to Mexico’s tastiest recipes and foods.
Home Inspector Joe (HGTV at 9) Joe Mazza is a home inspector who helps house hunters fix their perfect homes.
Specials
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes look at the “Hawkeye” series with its stars, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.
Miniseries
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix) A con man disguised as a British spy steals from his victims, destroying families and livelihoods.
Returning
Too Hot To Handle (Netflix) Season 3.
El Marginal (Netflix) Season 4.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Growing Belushi (Discovery at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ariana DeBose.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) The winner of “Clash of the Cover Bands.”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christine Baranski, Nation of Language.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rachel Brosnahan, Eric Andre, Damon Albarn.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dakota Johnson, Josh Gad, Jackie Kashian.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Judi Dench, Huma Abedin, Teddy Swims, Daniel Fang.