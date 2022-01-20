BattleBots (Discovery at 6) More killer bots enter the arena; Yeti and Rusty return.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon attends his first comic book convention; Mary attempts to sell makeup.
Women of the Movement (ABC at 8) Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley testify about Emmet’s character; after a verdict is reached, a movement begins and Mamie Till-Mobley fights for Emmett’s legacy.
Walker (CW at 8) Capt. James is in critical condition after being shot while setting up protective detail on Trey; Walker becomes interim captain and gets help from an unlikely source.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in danger.
Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen at 8) A teenage girl fails to come home after a night out on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip; the tragic truth is revealed later.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) The women are invited to a movie night that turns the spotlight back on them; the men get emotional and motives are questioned.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Randi starts feeling overwhelmed by Kat’s quirks while staying in her apartment; Max and Carter teach Phil how to ride a bike.
Twisted Killers (Oxygen at 9) Violent stabbings in Upstate New York set police on the path of a killer targeting women.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) After a popular fighter fails to show up, Rollins and Velasco discover a complicated situation; McGrath confides in Benson.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam and Jay prep to host a friend’s wedding that could get their bed-and-breakfast off the ground, but Hetty’s husband promises to ruin it.
Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Sarah drags Amy and Jodie out for a night of antics; Amy struggles to find balance between work and motherhood; Jodie gets anxious after sending a flirty text to Matt to no response.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina hires Peter’s son to be her lawyer, but soon, he complicates things by asking her out; Drew and Harry’s van breaks down during their road trip.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler asks Bell to have his back after they’re called to defend their actions; Jet and Malachi work to get Wheatley; Cho and Maldonado go undercover to surveil Angela.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull faces off against Marissa and her new boss after she leaves the company; Taylor’s professional life is used against her during her custody battle.
The Real Housewives of Miami (Peacock) The ladies go to the Hamptons, but Lisa wants to leave immediately after finding out they must share rooms; Nicole confronts Alexia about her attitude; Marysol spills a truth that leads everyone to question Nicole.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Entrepreneur Mark Cuban teams up with Food Network personality Sunny Anderson to beat Bobby Flay and end up bringing in vegan chefs Tamearra Dyson and Adyre Mason to seal the deal.
Premieres
Astral Journey (a.k.a. Jornada Astral) (HBO Max) Two celebrities sharing the same zodiac sign go on an astral journey to the past, present and future, with help from some astrologers.
The Envoys (Paramount Plus) Two priests must locate a healer who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Supernatural Academy (Peacock) Mischa Jackson thinks she’s a regular human girl living in the human world, but soon, she’s taken to a magic school to develop her powers.
True Story With Ed & Randall (Peacock) Ed Helms and Randall Park, pictured center and right with guest Ronald, help people tell their true stories through dramatic reenactments by comedians and actors.
Men of West Hollywood (Crackle) Following the chaotic lives of six men in West Hollywood.
Midnight Asia: Eat Dance Dream (Netflix) A look at the night activities of Asia’s metropolises.
Selling the Hamptons (Discovery Plus) Agents compete in the East End real estate market.
Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10) Samantha Fink endures an embarrassing public breakdown and moves home to sober up and avoid jail time.
Specials
The Marfa Tapes (Paramount Plus) A look at the making of the country album by Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
Moses Storm: Trash White (HBO Max) The comedian gets real about his childhood and life.
Miniseries
La Fortuna (AMC Plus) A young diplomat becomes a leader in a mission to recover a shipwreck seized by a treasure hunter.
On the Job (HBO Max) Crime syndicates that release prison inmates temporarily to carry out political assassinations.
Movies
The Royal Treatment (Netflix) A New York City hairdresser works the wedding of a charming prince, whom she soon feels an attraction toward.
Returning
Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max) Season 4.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS at 10) Season 7.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Francis Ngannou.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge, Gunna.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dionne Warwick, David Cross.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Ashley Park, Ghost.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ed Helms, Rachel Brosnahan, Samm Henshaw.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais, Edi Patterson, Daniel Fang.