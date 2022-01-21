Killer Siblings (Oxygen at 8) A rural community in Georgia is shattered by two double-homicides in just 24 hours.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Zak Mirz, John-Henry, Andy Deemer and Thomas Solomon.
Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The Vitamin Shoppe’s chief executive goes undercover to see how to achieve growth for the brand and shape innovations.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy looks for a missing person targeted by Temperance, who also places a hex on the children of the youth center; the Frozen Hearts mystery is nearly solved, but a reversal puts the Drew Crew in danger.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Shammy asks Magnum and Higgins to help find his missing friend; T.C. tries to persuade Cade to return to school, which becomes harder than anticipated.
Family Massacre (Oxygen at 9) A house fire reveals the murder of a family, and investigators find terrifying connections when identifying the killers.
Dateline (NBC at 9) After Donna Palomba is raped, investigators accuse her of lying, and it’s only over a decade later do police find her attacker.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Investigating the ancient structures some of the world’s most iconic temples were built on top of.
20/20 (ABC at 9) The brother of Idaho mom Lori Vallow, who was charged in connection with the murders of her children after falling in love with a doomsday prepper, talks about family secrets and tragedies.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank clashes with his friend, who says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder; Eddie attempts to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; Jamie and his nephew argue over fair police practices.
Premieres
As We See It (Amazon Prime) Three roommates struggle and triumph in love and life during their 20s.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV Plus) In the reboot of the Jim Henson series, the Fraggle friends, including Red, Boober, Wembley, Mokey and Gobo, pictured above, explore and go on thrilling adventures.
Summer Heat (Netflix) A group of youths work together in a resort for an unforgettable summer of love and friendship and, of course, drama.
Movies
Amandla (Netflix) Two brothers on opposite sides of the law have their loyalties tested.
A Hero (Amazon Prime) Rahim is imprisoned because of a debt he cannot repay, and as he tries to persuade his creditor to withdraw the complaint, things go awry.
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix) At the 1938 Munich Conference, former friends become spies to expose a Nazi secret.
My Father’s Violin (Netflix) An orphan girl forms a connection with her successful but emotionally barren violinist uncle.
Picabo (Peacock) The life and times of skiing legend Picabo Street, who won gold at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games.
Returning
Ozark (Netflix) Season 4.
Servant (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix) Part 2.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Season 20.
Back on the Record with Bob Costas (HBO at 11) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maddie Ziegler, Sean Donnelly.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elvis Costello.