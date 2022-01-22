Sunday Listings
SEAL Team (Paramount Plus) Bravo must escape, but they soon find themselves on shaky ground back home in Virginia Beach.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A woman in North Carolina is found stabbed to death in her own home, and investigators find a trail of harassment that might have led to her death.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Davis gives Tariq advice on how to protect himself; Carrie finds her own actions put her students in danger.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Curtis Stone, Haley Joel Osment and Tatyana Ali.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Jasmine ditches Gino and parties with a stripper; Kim and Usman fight over sleeping arrangements; Memphis despises Hamza’s immaturity; Mike’s habits gross out Ximena; Ben receives bad news from Mahogany; Alina reveals something she’s kept hidden.
Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 9; two episodes) A group of high school friends throw one last party until a prank goes terribly wrong; a babysitter stumbles upon a collection of evil dolls.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Contestants are from Texas, Florida and California compete.
Claws (TNT at 9) Desna rallies her crew after finding out Tony is an undercover DEA agent; Jenn overdoses, prompting the group to dig up old truths that threaten their bonds.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) The girls’ trip in Zion worsens after Meredith figures out people are gossiping about her father’s memorial; rock climbing and other outdoor adventures bond the ladies together.
All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) Helen and James have their first fight; Mrs. Pumphrey’s dog gets Tristan in trouble.
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (CNN at 9) In the final episodes, Marilyn’s friendship with jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald and the aftermath of Marilyn singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy are examined.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) The team must reunite a severed hand with its owner; Tim tries to prove he isn’t a control freak to Lucy by inviting her on a double-date with him and Ashley.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) NCIS looks into the death of a navy engineer; Jane’s mentor and friend is kidnapped; a New Zealand intelligence service case officer connects the navy engineer’s death to a Chinese black operation secret agent.
Euphoria (HBO at 10) Rue pursues a new business venture while helping Jules and Elliot become friends; Cassie gets into a routine; Lexi puts her all in a school play; Maddy thinks about getting back together with Nate; Cal locates a target.
Sister Wives (TLC at 10) The Brown family has its first covid exposure after family gathering; Christine’s conversation with Kody is the last straw and when he returns to her house, he finds his stuff in a box in the garage.
Alex vs. America (Food at 10) Three chefs specializing in noodles get the chance to knock chef Alex Guarnaschelli out of the competition.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) While still processing their father’s revelation, Kelvin and Jesse plot to humble Eli; Judy fights with her in-laws; Baby Billy struggles with his expanding family.
Somebody Somewhere (HBO at 10:43) Sam starts to bond with other members of choir practice, but her friendship with Joel tenses over differing outlooks on the future; Sam gets help from someone close to Holly after a series of unfortunate events.
Miniseries
Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress (Peacock) Examining the behind-the-scenes work of prominent women in the NFL.
Movies
Love On the Road (Up at 7) Abby’s just a host of a restaurant makeover show who finds herself falling for a diner owner while on assignment.
Deadly House Call (Lifetime at 8) A busy mother hires a nurse to care for her father, who has dementia, but soon the nurse reveals an ulterior motive.
Returning
Billions (Showtime at 9) Season 6.