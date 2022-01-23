“The Gilded Age” opens with Bertha, George and their younger child, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), moving into their newly built, architecturally defiant manor on 61st Street. Their haughty neighbors across the street, the widowed Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and her spinster sister Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), won’t deign to step foot in the Russells’ home in the 80-minute pilot, nor in the four episodes after that. (The first season consists of nine installments.) But as we learn from the get-go, the tight-lipped Agnes, a native of rural Pennsylvania, only married into old money herself, and her unhappy union, though short on details, is testament to the fact that the moldiness of a fortune has no bearing on the morality of its owner. You might expect Fellowes to do something compelling or layered with this naked hypocrisy, but you’d be mistaken.