9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) A cold front and ice storm cause chaos in Austin, and Owen must rescue stranded migrants. T.K.’s life is at risk, and Grace prepares to have her baby.
Kenan (NBC at 8) Mika butts heads with Kenan, Pam and Tami after they tell her she’s a workaholic. Gary unintentionally meets a woman he likes and struggles to show his feelings for her.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 8) Aniko competes in her first pageant, and Georgi unexpectedly shows up at Debbie and Reina’s party. Mike makes difficult decisions about his investment in the twins’ company, and everyone travels to Miami to prepare for the twins’ upcoming fashion show.
Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Eddie tries to get Rayna’s trust back. Captain Lee worries the crew’s five-star service could go down as Rachel tries to make an extravagant dinner.
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Garrett gives Thony an ultimatum that could affect her son’s access to medical treatment. Fiona and her son feud after a secret comes to light.
NCIS (CBS at 9) The body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered without an eye, leading the team to the world of cage fighting.
4400 (CW at 9) The government deals another blow to the 4400. Jharrel receives shocking information about his brother, Shanice and Andre get closer, and Mildred comes back.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Cop Joe tries to impress Amy’s family. Nurse Joe goes on an important road trip with Chris, and Music Joe hits his lowest point.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Jane looks into Maggie’s kidnapping and discovers shocking truths.
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Amy and Michael finally move out of the duplex. Tammy’s partying phase worsens, and Amanda tries to get through to her sister before it’s too late. Amy gets news at her annual checkup with Dr. Procter.
Premieres
March (CW at 8) A docuseries takes a look at band culture at historically Black colleges and universities by featuring the Prairie View A&M University band.
The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) A young woman moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City and enters a lavish world undergoing new changes.
Promised Land (ABC at 10) Two Latinx families compete for money and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Pictured above: Cecilia Suárez and John Ortiz.
Miniseries
Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) A glimpse into the raunchy, complicated world of the Playboy brand.
Movies
Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix) Shaista is a young man who recently married Benazir and struggles to balance his dreams and responsibilities.
Returning
Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Season 3.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Season 17.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Earl Sweatshirt.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kristen Stewart, Jonathan Van Ness.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lady Gaga, Jake Tapper.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Arquette, Nick Thune, Jackie Kashian.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Milo Ventimiglia, James Austin Johnson, Larnell Lewis.