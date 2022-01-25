American Auto (NBC at 8) Katherine and the team reshoot a commercial so it’s more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.
Finding Your Roots (PBS at 8) Henry Louis Gates Jr. works with actresses Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn, both of whom have family trees marred by scandals, to find out the truth about their ancestors.
Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Noah’s dad is feeling low, so he asks Fay to make his favorite pie; Sherm teaches Anthony chess; Wyatt introduces his crew to his brother.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack visits Ohio.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela and Leah join forces to find out what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984; Angela has to decide between Tyrique and Nate.
Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi gets help from Dee to better harness her powers; Zumbado solicits help from an old friend for his plans.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine receives a negative teacher review, but gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred into her class; Jacob tries to befriend an uninterested Gregory.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Jack gets a new job as a locker room attendant for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dre and Bow try to step in before the job goes to his head; Pops and Ruby find their daily routine has gotten stale and get advice from Junior and Olivia.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) The team mourns the loss of someone special as Max and Helen realize just how much New Amsterdam has changed since they left; Bloom struggles with a huge decision; Reynolds’s concern for his patients reaches a new level.
Premieres
In My Own World (Vice at 10) A glimpse into communities thriving at the fringes of society.
Specials
Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (Netflix) The comedian returns to stage after another year of lockdowns to talk pandemic life, vaccine cards, celebrity side hustles and more.
Miniseries
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix) Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos, pictured above, talks about the highs and lows of his professional career and personal life.
Returning
Botched (E! at 9) Season 7 resumes.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) W. Kamau Bell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer, Imagine Dragons.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joy Reid, Thomas Middleditch.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Eric Bellinger.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christina Ricci, Jeremy O. Harris, a performance by the cast of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Margaret Qualley, Mike Schur, Larnell Lewis.