Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Adam falls in love with Mercy, but when she asks for money, he starts to spiral and enlists the help of Nev and Kamie.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 8) Guy Fieri and his son Hunter challenge three food fanatics who want to prove their sandwiches’ worth.
I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 8) Guest panelists are Joel McHale and Alison Brie and the selected singer performs with Ashanti.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Sara does something to will let the team take back the Evil Waverider; Zari and Spooner awkwardly interact as the rest of the Legends pair up.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Batwoman has full hands juggling Jada’s requests, Mary’s increasing power and a new romance of her own; Batwoman tries to beat the clock to save the city.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks challenge the cooks to make pasta bowls and loaded mac and cheese.
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (E! at 9) The breeding season starts and the bunkmates must help the cattle conceive, but the reopening of Saddleback Ranch intensifies the pressure.
Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) Contestants make a next-level burger.
The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) Teams race through Switzerland, where racers have to bungee jump off the Verzasca Dam.
Nova (PBS at 9) Looking at how ancient Maya abandoned the cities they had resided in for centuries.
Good Sam (CBS at 10) Dr. Sam Griffith is surprised to uncover why a hospital donor is so loyal to her father; Griff offers to mentor his daughter and assure her succession — on the condition he becomes chief again.
Premieres
Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy and USA at 10) Lilly and Astrid, played by Samantha Aucoin, left, and Jana Morrison, are friends at Pine Academy and bonded through being outcasts, but when the bullying goes too far one day, the pair accidentally open a portal.
Movies
American Rock Stars (Peacock) Actor Nick Offerman narrates this series following the USA Men’s Olympic Curling team as they prep to defend their gold medal at the upcoming Olympics.
Returning
American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (Discovery Plus) Season 2.
Resident Alien (Syfy at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rick Glassman.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halle Berry, Dave Franco, Dijon.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Adrien Brody, Lady Wray.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlie Day, Colman Domingo, Iann Dior featuring Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Daveed Diggs, Sydney Sweeney, Joy Crookes.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cynthia Nixon, Annaleigh Ashford, Del Water Gap, Larnell Lewis.