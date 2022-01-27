Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon makes friends with his dorm neighbors; George Sr. finds out his job is on the line.
Walker (CW at 8) Serano is out on bail, causing Dan to panic and ask for Liam’s help; Geri holds an open-mic night and encourages August to perform.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) The ladies cozy up by the campfire with Kurt and Steven but jealousy gets in the way.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The girls’ trip to Hollywood is disrupted when they learn Vinny sold his house; Vinny hopes to give them a time to remember in Los Angeles, but the fights between Angelina and Vinny threaten a good time.
BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Tantrum, Sawblaze, Madcatter and former champ Tombstone give everything they got to win their second match of the qualifying round.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) Chef Robert Irvine helps the Breakfast Place in San Jose, Calif., stay open, despite staff feeling burned out and less confident.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley is upset that Freddy taught Hazel how to ride a bike during his deployment and tries to teach her something new; Ariana invites Al to a fundraiser that involved spin bikes.
Twisted Killers (Oxygen at 9) A troubled teen goes missing in Chapel Hill, N.C., and the detectives are led to a charismatic but terrifying leader.
B Positive (CBS at 9) Gina is overwhelmed when all the seniors at Valley Hills want a fancy upgraded room; Drew and Harry arrive at the Grand Tetons, but Drew doesn’t have the revelation he wanted.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Oscar tries to celebrate Kat’s 40th birthday with multiple surprises, including meeting his mother; Max can’t figure out why he always strikes out with women.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Four designers compete for three spots in the season finale and must show judges what they envision for their brands and the future of fashion in a single look.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio tag team to throw Bobby Flay off his game; chefs DeeDee Niyomkul and Juan Carlos Bazan concoct something to leave Bobby in the dust.
Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Sarah attempts to date again, enlisting Amy and Jodie’s help with a woman she comes across on a dating app; Amy’s maternal instincts flare when she learns Luke isn’t fitting in with other kids.
Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10:30) Sam tries to win Brit’s favor by making amends at her birthday, but Sam finds out she wasn’t invited; Sam’s probation officer stops by and Carol struggles to explain Sam’s “situation.”
Premieres
Bunker (HBO Max) Vladimiro has lost the respect of his wife and children and finds peace in one place: an old bunker in the basement of his house.
Chosen (Netflix) A teenage girl finds her world forever changed after she and her friends uncover a frightening truth in their humdrum Danish town.
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix) Two TV technicians find a murder scene and in trying to avoid becoming suspects, they get into even more trouble.
I Am Georgina (Netflix) Georgina Rodríguez is not just Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, but a mother, influencer and businesswoman trying to juggle it all.
Take Out With Lisa Ling (HBO Max) The journalist, pictured above, dives into the lives and cultural contributions of those running this country’s Asian restaurants.
Movies
The Fallout (HBO Max) A high-schooler reinvents herself with a new friendship.
Returning
Gomorrah (HBO Max) Season 5.
Legacies (CW at 9) Season 4 resumes.
Swamp People (History at 9) Season 13.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) Season 4 resumes.
Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lindsey Vonn.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin James, Ilana Glazer, Jacques Pépin.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Johnny Knoxville, Meredith Hagner, the Walters.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jared Leto, David Cross.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Tom Riley, Elena Bonomo.