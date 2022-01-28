Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Rick Smith Jr. & Rokas, Lindsey Noel, Jason Suran and Roddy McGhie.
Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard wants to see how new initiatives are working and hopes to make franchises more profitable.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) In the Season 3 finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay is in the hands of the friends, who have to defeat a powerful nemesis.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A Hawaii Supreme Court nominee is being blackmailed, so she hires Magnum and Higgins to protect her; Rick has suggestions to make La Mariana more profitable.
Family Massacre (Oxygen at 9) Sheriff’s deputies find a woman and her two sons inside her home.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Investigators in Fort Worth search for answers to Carla Walker’s kidnapping and murder after a Valentine’s Day dance.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Theorists discuss how the evidence for unidentified aerial phenomena is too much to ignore and the truth of extraterrestrial presence on Earth will be revealed.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Authorities have tried to find Jodi Huisentruit for over 26 years after the Iowa TV news anchor disappeared on the way to work.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank deals with a potentially dirty cop in his ranks; Eddie and Badillo track down culprits behind the theft of valuable works from a bookstore; Erin pokes around the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life.
Chillin Island (HBO at 11) It’s the end of the world and without water or hygiene, Coi and Rosalia must save the crew.
Premieres
The Afterparty (Apple TV Plus) After a murder at a high school reunion, attendees attempt to piece together what happened on that fateful night. Pictured above: John Early and Tiffany Haddish.
All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) A Korean high school is ground zero for a zombie virus and trapped students must escape or become infected.
Doomlands (Roku) The animated series follows Danny Doom and Lhandi as they serve beer in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix) Two sisters navigate a new reality after discovering their parents’ involvement in a cult ritual.
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix) The “Queer Eye” star digs into various questions and curiosities, with help from special guests.
In From the Cold (Netflix) An American single mom and ex-Russian spy has to juggle her personal life and identity in a battle against a terrifying enemy.
The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Vox Machina is a band made up of eight unlikely heroes who embark on a quest to save the realm of Exandria.
My Killer Body with K. Michelle (Lifetime at 10) R&B singer K. Michelle help men and women reverse life-threatening plastic surgeries.
The Orbital Children (Netflix) In the year 2045, five children try to stay alive after an accident leaves them stranded on a space station.
Miniseries
Janet Jackson (Lifetime/A&E at 8) A look into the superstar’s life.
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix) A heartbroken Anna fixates on her handsome neighbor across the street and one day witnesses a murder.
Movies
Home Team (Netflix) Kevin James plays NFL coach Sean Payton, who reconnects with his son by coaching his underdog youth football team.
Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild (Disney Plus) Buck, Crash and Eddy attempt to save the Lost World from being overtaken by dinosaurs.
Returning
Ready to Love (OWN at 8) Season 5.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taylor Lautner, Chloe Kim, Griff x Sigrid.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Marlee Matlin, Mackenzie Davis.