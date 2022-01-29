Finale
Janet Jackson. (A&E at 8) Parts 3 and 4 of the documentary about the legendary pop star explores Jackson’s sponsorships, film roles and status as a sex-symbol. See Inkoo Kang’s review here.
Specials
Undeniable: The Truth to Remember (CBS at 8) Five Holocaust survivors share their life stories with students at a Houston high school that does not typically teach the history of the Holocaust.
Movies
The Falls (Netflix) An acclaimed Chinese movie about a mother and daughter who quarantine together during the pandemic and must face simmering resentment internally and with each other.
Butlers in Love (Hallmark at 8) Two royal butler trainees compete at a prestigious academy but romantic sparks are on the menu.
Sunday Listings
Around the World in 80 Days (PBS at 8) Fogg finds out someone has put a hold on his credit while he gallivants in Hong Kong.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Prince makes a gambit on the trading floor that falls on skeptic ears.
Claws (TNT at 9) Desna tries to keep the crew intact with a DEA investigation on the horizon.
Euphoria (HBO at 9) Rue tries to sober up for Jules while also chaperoning Gia at a carnival.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Jen’s Cinco de Mayo party becomes a pressure cooker of tension and grievances.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10:05) A flashback to Christmas 1993 where Eli considers a lucrative offer and Baby Billy crashes the family festivities.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) A teenage thief challenges officers Nolan and Chen to complete three obstacles for the safe return of a stolen police helicopter.
Somebody Somewhere (HBO at 10:38) Sam and Joel look into Rick’s newfound largesse.
Miniseries
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime at 10) A four-part present-day look, from comedian W. Kamau Bell, at the life and legacy of disgraced comedy star Bill Cosby.
Finales
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Von Miller, Ali Wentworth and Laverne Cox compete for their respective charities.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) The season 2 finale features contestants from the West Coast and Southwest.