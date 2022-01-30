After the Buress segment went viral — and it’s notable that he was a Black man who spoke up for the alleged victims, especially after some of the most prominent figures in the comedy world found a collective cause in defending the right to make rape jokes just a couple years before — more women came forward by the dozens, emboldened by the breaking of the dam. One of Cosby’s legally frustrated survivors succeeded in getting the statute of limitations for rape charges extended from four to 20 years in Nevada, inspiring several others to get its equivalent eliminated entirely in California. That segment is the rare heartwarming chapter in the docuseries, as well as evidence that, however persistent or adaptive rape culture can be, those women made change happen, if not for themselves, then for the younger generation.