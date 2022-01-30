The four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” narrated and directed by W. Kamau Bell, is a mostly nuanced and well-balanced product of the latter camp. “I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell declares in voice-over, describing himself as a Black male comic born in the 1970s and raised by “Fat Albert” and “The Cosby Show,” family-friendly programs created by and starring the TV pioneer in an era when few Black entertainers were doing either. When it comes to grappling with not only Cosby’s staggering cultural influence but also his decades-long project of Black affirmation, Bell says, “it feels like we haven’t gotten to the root of the discussion.”
Airing on Showtime after premiering at this year’s online-only Sundance Film Festival, “We Need to Talk About Cosby” hews slightly closer to the biographical-cultural retrospective “O.J.: Made in America” than a victim-centric treatment like “Surviving R. Kelly.” Cosby, whose 2018 conviction of sexual assault was overturned on appeal in 2021, presumably chose not to participate. In a statement to Rolling Stone, a rep for the 84-year-old comedian denied all claims against him and added, “Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded.”
Even before the 2014 Hannibal Buress stand-up routine that reignited interest in the allegations against him, Cosby’s reputation had been sinking among younger generations, with his infamous “Pound Cake Speech” in 2004 transforming him from “America’s Dad” to “Black America’s Angry Grandpa.” In the first three hours of the docuseries, Bell contextualizes Cosby’s career and its rocket-like trajectory within the larger fights for racial equality, reintroducing us to the former icon whom the younger comic had loved.
But even in that first chapter, when Cosby made history as the first Black star of a TV drama with “I Spy,” busted stereotypes with his suave, James Bond-inspired character and helped Black stuntmen break into the business (replacing White stuntmen in blackface), Bell doesn’t let you forget the women he’s been accused of assaulting. Former Playboy Bunny Victoria Valentino tells one of the most harrowing stories in the series, of Cosby allegedly giving her a pill shortly after the accidental death of her 6-year-old son. “It’ll make you feel better,” she remembers him telling her. She says he raped her twice that night. “He had taken advantage of my grief,” she recalls. He “had no compassion, no empathy.”
But the dominant perspective in “We Need to Talk About Cosby” — that is to say, Bell’s — is that of the betrayed Black fan. Bell dedicates the second hour to explaining how Cosby inspired so much loyalty, while offering one of several revisions to the narratives surrounding him. Bell respects the cosmopolitan Cosby of “I Spy,” but he adored the gregarious Cosby of “Fat Albert” and “Picture Pages” — kids’ shows through which the comic recast himself as an educator at a time when the teaching corps were overwhelmingly White. He gave Black children a chance to see a version of themselves on-screen, while teaching Black history and instilling a sense of Black pride.
Though Cosby didn’t make White audiences squirm the way some of his comedy peers did during the civil rights movement, thus probably paving his path toward mainstream success, Bell emphasizes that the star wasn’t an apolitical or “colorless” figure the way he’s been often caricatured in the latter years of his career.
Another perception Bell’s eager to disrupt: that most of Cosby’s accusers are White. A third of the women who have come forward are Black, notes actress Lili Bernard, one of the many survivors affiliated with “The Cosby Show,” where, reportedly, the star regularly had models sent.
Throughout the docuseries, Bell and his interviewees dissect jokes and anecdotes that some believe to be confessional: the “Spanish Fly” bit on a 1969 comedy record, for instance, or a “Cosby Show” gag about Cliff Huxtable’s BBQ sauce, which the character knows to be an aphrodisiac. Bell’s analyses fall short here; as a comic himself, he knows that comedy isn’t (necessarily) autobiography. Such reminders of Cosby’s alleged crimes in his work can be jarring or distracting while never reaching the level of a smoking gun, and a couple of interviewees’ claims that we should’ve known feel rather forced. The hypocrisy is rank enough; in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the comic-turned-moralizer yells, presumably at the Black parents he disapproves of, “Believe a child when she says somebody’s fondling her!”
It’s in the final installment that Bell gets into the “difficult conversations” he says he wants to have; where the docuseries’s casual, occasionally digressive vibe is most effective; and also where his gender analysis falters most conspicuously. Many people turned down his requests to speak on camera, relays Bell, which may be why cultural commentators seem to outnumber survivors and fellow comedians.
But the lineup bears fruit in the fourth episode, in which the docuseries dives into some of the thorniest issues of the Cosby scandal: the divisiveness that the accusations engendered in Black communities; the difficulty of separating the art from the artist when the artist is the face of the art; and the particular grotesquerie of allegedly drugging women to deny them the ability to consent when, as a rich, famous and powerful man, Cosby could’ve found any number of willing sexual partners throughout his career.
Cosby has now been in the public eye for six decades, and one of the docuseries’s most compelling throughlines is how the comic adapted his public persona to changing times, from the clean-cut “college guy that you wouldn’t mind having come over for dinner” in the 1960s and “our teacher” in the 1970s to the picture-perfect family man during “The Cosby Show” and the “smuggest old Black man” that Buress railed against a couple of decades later.
But Bell stumbles when he leans on broad generalizations about rape culture and “the patriarchy” that fail to take into account the unique cultural moment that the allegations against Cosby broke through to the mainstream, even though some of his own interviewees claim they lived in silence and shame for years until they heard other survivors recount on TV their rapes by the comedian.
After the Buress segment went viral — and it’s notable that he was a Black man who spoke up for the alleged victims, especially after some of the most prominent figures in the comedy world found a collective cause in defending the right to make rape jokes just a couple years before — more women came forward by the dozens, emboldened by the breaking of the dam. One of Cosby’s legally frustrated survivors succeeded in getting the statute of limitations for rape charges extended from four to 20 years in Nevada, inspiring several others to get its equivalent eliminated entirely in California. That segment is the rare heartwarming chapter in the docuseries, as well as evidence that, however persistent or adaptive rape culture can be, those women made change happen, if not for themselves, then for the younger generation.
Once upon a time, that’s what Cosby seemed to want, too, back when there was a Cosby we thought we knew.
We Need to Talk About Cosby (one hour) premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime.