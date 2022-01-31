Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Rachel lashes out at Heather during the last dinner service, and a final night out brings simmering issues to a boil.
Kenan (NBC at 8) In back-to-back episodes, Kenan and Gary go through old childhood memories when their mom decides to sell the family home, and Kenan and the crew head to Miami for a getaway.
March (CW at 8) Prairie View prepares for homecoming in the pandemic era.
4400 (CW at 9) Shanice prepares the Bois Blanc for a celebration, but others are looking to fight.
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Thony’s back is against the wall after experiencing a setback with Luca’s treatment.
Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Layton is on the prowl while Wilford looks to boost morale.
Promised Land (ABC at 10) Mateo threatens to expose Joe’s past while Margaret tries to stymie any future he may have.
Premieres
Adults Adopting Adults (A&E at 10:01) A docuseries about adults seeking legal adoption for a chance at having a family — or for some more questionable reasons.
Specials
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl (NBC at 10) Friends and celebrities toast the life and career of Betty White.
Movie
Independent Lens (PBS at 10) “Missing in Brooks County” follows activist detective Eddie Canales, who helps migrant families find loved ones who have disappeared after crossing the Mexican border.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Peyton Manning, Tariq Trotter, Anitta.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Arnett, Lisa Ling, Allen Stone.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Brooklyn Beckham, Patrick Wilson, Gunna.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Bridget Everett, Hayley Brownell.