Judge Steve Harvey (ABC at 8) Parents sue their son; drag queens quarrel; and a husband claims his wife destroyed a precious piece of sports memorabilia.
The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad might be too overly invested in a case when the recipient of Nic’s heart is a patient in the emergency room.
Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Chrissy helps Lois track down her sister, Lucy; Clark’s painful visions disturb those around him.
Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) The latest happenings in the news have got the crew down.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine makes a pitch to Ava to start a gifted and talented program at the school led by Jacob.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) An NYPD officer is nabbed for assault in Eastern Europe but claims he was infiltrating a shadowy sex-trafficking ring.
Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi digs deeper into her past but is troubled by what she unearths.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin takes a look at the construction site; Malik and Deja break some news over dinner.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) When Devante leaves the house ashy, Dre clowns on him and Bow steps in which only makes things worse.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) A Colombian drug lord breaks free from a U.S. prison and the team must track him down.
Miniseries
The Real Dirty Dancing (Fox at 9) Eight celebrities including chef Cat Cora and “High School Musical’s” Corbin Bleu, pictured above, partner up over this four-week series to learn routines from the film “Dirty Dancing.”
Specials
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep (HBO at 9) Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw performs music, sings and tells stories in a special filmed in Branson, Mo.
Returning
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)
Raising Dion (Netflix)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8)
Your Attention Please (Hulu)
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bakari Sellers.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate, Joshua Ray Walker.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Faith Hill, Clarissa Ward.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Quinta Brunson, Eric Bellinger.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Johnny Knoxville, Nick Offerman, Tolliver.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Letterman, Adam Duritz, Hayley Brownell.