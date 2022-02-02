The new Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” out Wednesday, revisits this sordid and ultimately tragic chapter in the lives of Anderson and Lee, whose already fragile marriage likely had its end hastened by the tape’s release. The eight-part drama frames the fictionalized Pam (played by Lily James) as collateral damage amid the feuds, ambitions or mere day-to-day doings of men, hardly any of whom give a second thought to the trauma they so thoughtlessly inflict. And yet the series’ moralizing — combined with Anderson’s pointed refusal to participate in the project — only underscores the fact that the show replicates the exploitative dynamics it condemns.
“Pam & Tommy” looks and sounds like many of the nostalgia-driven reevaluations of ’90s tabloid subjects of the past several years. The uncanny transformation of James, the English actress best known for “Downton Abbey,” into the tan, pencil-browed and stiff-haired blonde “Baywatch” star is a casting and makeup coup. The miniseries’s female focus and high-low pleasures — salacious details mingling with sociological observations — makes it a better season of “American Crime Story” than that show’s last two outings.
But the miniseries doesn’t feel like “I, Tonya” or the Monica Lewinsky and O.J. Simpson/Marcia Clark seasons of ACS, because the women at the center of those stories had processed their pain and were ready to retell them, while Anderson appears not to be. One has to wonder how the show’s largely male creative team, some of whom worked on the projects mentioned above, came to the conclusion that it was worth making a TV show about the importance of consent without the consent of the woman they were depicting and potentially retraumatizing. (“Pam & Tommy” is based on a Rolling Stone article about Gauthier, a workaround that ironically parallels the morally queasy but legally murky gray areas surrounding copyright that the show itself dramatizes.)
“Pam & Tommy” is certainly watchable, if questionably structured. The first perspective we get is that of Rand (Seth Rogen), a spiritual dilettante and jack-of-all-trades handyman. His class resentment gets stoked when Tommy (Sebastian Stan), taking a break from the extremely audible sex he’s having with his famous bride, peacocks into the sex room he’s commissioned and demands expensive changes that’ll add considerable costs to the job without paying for them upfront. It’s not until the second episode that we really meet Pam, and the extensive screen time dedicated to Rand’s self-righteousness-turned-regret is almost entirely responsible for the season’s narrative bloat. Not helping is a miscast Rogen, an executive producer on the series who doesn’t have the range to play up Rand’s seedy eccentricities (suggested by the scripts) or add depth to his unconvincingly pat arc.
“Nobody is ever getting rich off a celebrity sex tape,” Rand is told early in one of the many instances of on-the-nose dialogue. The porn industry, with which Rand has more than a passing familiarity, won’t touch the tape without the proper paperwork, inspiring the handyman to peddle it in the Wild West that was the nascent Internet. It’s such early days that Rand has to explain to his business partner, Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), what a search engine is, while the Lee household doesn’t even have a computer equipped to go online. The multi-episode buildup to the tape’s distribution is slow, but so full of dread that the long preamble is forgivable.
Both James and Stan disappear into Pam and Tommy, whose four-day courtship and impromptu beach wedding — complete with a bridal string bikini — are recounted in the exuberant second episode about their meet-cute. Despite all the drugs, blind lust and poor decision-making that led to their tying the knot, director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) makes you believe in their love. Tommy’s bad-boy hedonism lets Pam, whose sexy public persona is actually maintained by rigidly self-disciplined people-pleasing, taste some of his freedom. Pam’s musical-loving wholesomeness, in contrast, lends the just-divorced Tommy, who sports the word (or life philosophy) “MAYHEM” tattooed across his torso, a groundedness he didn’t realize he’d been craving. After long days on the “Baywatch” set, where Pam’s treated like little more than a collection of jiggling body parts, Tommy cooks for her. Before long, they look forward to parenthood, though carrying a baby to full term proves harder than they had anticipated.
This is probably the most layered and sympathetic treatment Pamela Anderson has ever gotten from the media: as a woman who always saw herself as more than her notorious chest, but couldn’t get anyone to consider the idea that she had more to offer, even before the tape. A lifetime of navigating men’s desires has made her savvier than pretty much anyone else in the room, but it turns out “bimbos” and Cassandras are the same: No one will heed their warnings. Stan occasionally plays Lee as a manic cartoon of a rock god, but that feels right, too: It’s never clear where the performance stops and the person begins, and you imagine Tommy — a ball of energy — prefers it that way. (We see shades of the domestic violence that appear to have led to the real-life Anderson and Lee’s divorce, but “Pam & Tommy” is loath to complicate its grand romance with such messiness.)
Even if the tape had never gotten out, Pam and Tommy would’ve struggled. The mid-'90s found the couple at the beginning of the end professionally: she facing career decline after her post-“Baywatch” launchpad to movie stardom didn’t work out, he spending his days watching “Behind the Music” reruns about his own band as record sales plummet and the masculine aggression of heavy metal gives way to the alienation of grunge and the feminist rage of Alanis Morissette and Sleater-Kinney. The pair aren’t alone; the video-based porn industry just a few miles away in the Valley is about to go the way of the dinosaur, as is the natural tendency for scandals to be forgotten.
“Pam & Tommy” is about so many things at once: marriage, celebrity, privacy, professional jealousy, slut-shaming, black markets, the dawn of Internet pornography and, of course, consent. But just like last year’s “The White Lotus,” whose postcard-ready shots of Hawaiian sunsets and poolside leisure probably undermined its critiques of the racial and class privilege of visitors by inspiring more high-end tourism, “Pam & Tommy” will probably just fuel more curiosity about the tape — depicted here as super-hot and super-personal — that it’s implying none of us should watch.
There are many things to admire about the production, from its madeleine-esque needle drops to its relish in the baggy tackiness of so much ’90s fashion. (Exhibit A: Rogen’s curly mullet, which just never looks clean.) A conversation between Tommy and his gesticulating penis (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, in, perhaps, a wink to both his “Big Mouth” work and the Greek heritage shared by the comedian and the musician) is a fun flight of fancy, but also has the effect of highlighting how unrealistically friendless Pam and Tommy are in their travails.
And yet, as the season spirals away from the core trio and name-checks all the ancillary figures who came to profit off the privacy denied to the couple — including Jay Leno, “Penthouse” founder Bob Guccione, porn entrepreneur Seth Warshavsky and an over-the-hill gangster played by a muted Andrew Dice Clay — it’s impossible not to wonder if that list doesn’t include the people who spearheaded this show. The “Pam & Tommy” writers may have fallen in love with the fake woman they created, but they’re only paying lip service to the feelings of a real person who’s apparently still hurting.
Pam & Tommy premieres Wednesday on Hulu with Episodes 1-3; new episodes will stream weekly.
