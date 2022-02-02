This is probably the most layered and sympathetic treatment Pamela Anderson has ever gotten from the media: as a woman who always saw herself as more than her notorious chest, but couldn’t get anyone to consider the idea that she had more to offer, even before the tape. A lifetime of navigating men’s desires has made her savvier than pretty much anyone else in the room, but it turns out “bimbos” and Cassandras are the same: No one will heed their warnings. Stan occasionally plays Lee as a manic cartoon of a rock god, but that feels right, too: It’s never clear where the performance stops and the person begins, and you imagine Tommy — a ball of energy — prefers it that way. (We see shades of the domestic violence that appear to have led to the real-life Anderson and Lee’s divorce, but “Pam & Tommy” is loath to complicate its grand romance with such messiness.)