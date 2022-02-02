Batwoman (CW at 9) Batwoman’s identity is, once again, nearly exposed when some of Gotham’s villains band together.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Mark’s adjustment to public school is bumpier than he hoped and made only worse when Darlene discovers what side hustle he’s running to make money for college.
Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The chefs are tasked with creating a seafood dish, and for the first time, two contestants will be sent home.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Connor’s ex-wife and daughter end up unexpectedly crashing his and JoJo’s Valentine’s Day plans.
Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) When a monster fights bullies at school, Astrid and Lilly have to decide whether to join or take her on.
Good Sam (CBS at 10) Griff is haunted by flashbacks to his past when a gunshot victim is admitted to the emergency room.
Premieres
Celebrity Big Brother (CBS at 8) The third season of the reality show debuts with celebrity houseguests including former NBA player Lamar Odom and “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan.
Finale
Growing Belushi (Discovery at 10) Jim spends his birthday with friends and family but something threatens the future of Belushi’s Farm.
Miniseries
Pam & Tommy (Hulu) An eight-episode series recounting the lurid ’90s saga of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and the infamous leaking of their honeymoon sex tape.
Movie
The Tinder Swindler (Netflix) A true crime documentary follows the victims of a man who posed as a wealthy mogul on a dating app and duped women out of their money.
Returning
Dark Desire (Netflix)
MeatEater (Netflix)
South Park (Comedy Central at 8)
NOVA (PBS at 9)
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maluma, Julia Garner, Kamasi Washington.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tim McGraw, Martha Stewart.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Andy Cohen, Slash, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Annette Bening, Dave Franco, the Linda Lindas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Charlie Day, Sam Richardson, Hayley Brownell.