Pivoting (Fox at 9:31) The trio’s made-up holiday, inspired by “Beverly Hills, 90210,” approaches, and they weigh their willingness to continue the tradition.
Premieres
Murderville (Netflix) A comedic murder-mystery procedural stars Will Arnett as a detective with a host of guest-star partners each episode including Conan O’Brien and Sharon Stone. But the twist is that the guests don’t have a script and must improvise their way to finding each killer.
Finding Ola (Netflix) An Egyptian drama about a woman who is still trying to self-actualize while raising two kids and keeping their lives together.
Finale
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) This season’s winner is crowned at New York Fashion Week.
Specials
And Just Like That … The Documentary (HBO Max) A behind-the-scenes look with cast and crew of the “Sex and the City” revival that dovetails with the series’ season 1 finale.
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! (HBO Max) Porky is crushing on Petunia, but Daffy gets in the way, and Bugs has an unlikely admirer on Valentine’s Day.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games (Discovery Plus) A spinoff of the popular Puppy Bowl finds pups “competing” in Olympic-style winter events.
Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising (ABC at 8) A look at how Black actresses, who have been marginalized in Hollywood, are slowly starting to get the roles and prestige they’ve earned.
Soul of a Nation: X/onerated — The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (ABC at 9) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was exonerated for the assassination of Malcolm X in November 2021, gives his first televised interview.
Movie
Trapped by My Sugar Daddy (Lifetime Movie at 8) A mother objects to her 18-year-old daughter dating a charismatic, wealthy 50-year-old man who might not have the best intentions in mind.
Returning
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock)
Kid Cosmic (Netflix)
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Johnny Knoxville.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dua Lipa, 2 Chainz.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad, Anna Chlumsky, the Weather Station.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kenneth Branagh, Lily James, Nicki Minaj.