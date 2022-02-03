(All times Eastern.)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) Only a handful of ladies are offered the chance to spend time with the Joes at a vineyard, but one of the uninvited contestants crashes the festivities.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Max is egged on by Kat to submit to a jingle competition.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:31) The trio’s made-up holiday, inspired by “Beverly Hills, 90210,” approaches, and they weigh their willingness to continue the tradition.

Premieres

Murderville (Netflix) A comedic murder-mystery procedural stars Will Arnett as a detective with a host of guest-star partners each episode including Conan O’Brien and Sharon Stone. But the twist is that the guests don’t have a script and must improvise their way to finding each killer.

Finding Ola (Netflix) An Egyptian drama about a woman who is still trying to self-actualize while raising two kids and keeping their lives together.

Finale

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) This season’s winner is crowned at New York Fashion Week.

Specials

And Just Like That … The Documentary (HBO Max) A behind-the-scenes look with cast and crew of the “Sex and the City” revival that dovetails with the series’ season 1 finale.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! (HBO Max) Porky is crushing on Petunia, but Daffy gets in the way, and Bugs has an unlikely admirer on Valentine’s Day.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games (Discovery Plus) A spinoff of the popular Puppy Bowl finds pups “competing” in Olympic-style winter events.

Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising (ABC at 8) A look at how Black actresses, who have been marginalized in Hollywood, are slowly starting to get the roles and prestige they’ve earned.

Soul of a Nation: X/onerated — The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (ABC at 9) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was exonerated for the assassination of Malcolm X in November 2021, gives his first televised interview.

Movie

Trapped by My Sugar Daddy (Lifetime Movie at 8) A mother objects to her 18-year-old daughter dating a charismatic, wealthy 50-year-old man who might not have the best intentions in mind.

Returning

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock)

Kid Cosmic (Netflix)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Johnny Knoxville.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dua Lipa, 2 Chainz.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad, Anna Chlumsky, the Weather Station.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kenneth Branagh, Lily James, Nicki Minaj.