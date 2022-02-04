Premieres
Reacher (Prime Video) Alan Ritchson, pictured, takes on the role of Jack Reacher based on the popular Lee Child series of crime novels about a hulking drifter who solves mysteries.
Suspicion (Apple TV Plus) Uma Thurman stars as an American business executive whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel and blame falls on four British citizens who seem ordinary at first but may be hiding their own secrets.
Specials
2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies (NBC at 8) While it will also be televised live at 6:30 a.m., you can catch the prime-time telecast at 8 p.m.
Miniseries
Phat Tuesdays (Prime Video) A three-part series focused on the legendary Los Angeles comedy venue the Comedy Store and the famed ’90s Tuesday night showcase of Black comedians that gave platforms to the likes of Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove and Dave Chappelle.
Movies
Book of Love (Prime Video) This rom-com sees a stodgy English novelist’s latest book landing with a thud everywhere except Mexico because of a spiced-up translation from an intriguing interpreter.
Looop Lapeta (Netflix) An Indian spin on the German film “Run Lola Run.”
Through My Window (Netflix) Based on a young-adult novel, a girl’s crush on her next-door neighbor begins to blossom despite his family’s objections.
The Wrong High School Sweetheart (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman’s reunion with her high school beau takes unexpected turns when he seems hellbent on holding onto the past.
Horror Noire (AMC at 10) The televised debut of an anthology film that embraces Black history in Hollywood through various genres films including horror.
Returning
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines (Discovery Plus)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Lopez, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Maluma.