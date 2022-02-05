Premieres
Shenmue (Cartoon Network at 12:30 a.m.) The English-language dub of an animated series inspired by a video game saga that began on the Sega Dreamcast.
Movie
Single Black Female (Lifetime at 8) A woman is excited to start a job as an afternoon talk show host, but her new assistant has sinister plans to ruin her career and life.
Sunday Listings
Around the World in 80 Days (PBS at 8) Fogg and Passepartout are at each other’s throats due to imminent starvation.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Prince is surprised to be challenged in his bidding.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Mary and Meredith bond as the other women poke the latter to set a date for her father’s memorial.
Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 9) Two episodes air: a teen combats the mysterious stranger who appears at his family’s motel, and a Hawaiian woman defends her home and heritage.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) A return to the present, where Jesse tries to figure out who tried to kill him and his wife.
Premieres
Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 9:15) The spinoff to “Power” finds Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) about to start a new life in Los Angeles before a pit stop in Chicago unearths family drama and unfinished business.
Finales
Claws (TNT at 9) Desna takes one final stand against Quiet Ann while trying to ferry her crew out of Palmetto.
Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime (Food at 9) The six candidates compete in Nashville before Guy hands the keys over to the winner.
Movies
The Tuck Rule (ESPN at 8:30) The latest entry in the “30 for 30” series takes a look at the infamous play 20 years ago with Tom Brady and Charles Woodson in conversation with each other.
Love & the Constitution (MSNBC at 10) A documentary takes a look at Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) over three years in Congress and during the time where he mourns the death of his son.