Below Deck (Bravo at 8) The My Seanna crew reunites.
March (CW at 8) The band members prepare for their next big performance at the upcoming game at Texas A&M.
4400 (CW at 9) Logan is the sole witness to a crime. Mildred is concerned about Milicent’s safety.
The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) George’s new rail station is put in peril. Marian defies Agnes’s counsel to stop seeing Mr. Raikes.
Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) A look at the 1970s investigation into Playboy by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Layton and Wilford keep trying to one-up each other.
The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:01) Thony faces a difficult choice.
Promised Land (ABC at 10) Carmen weighs Margaret’s offer, and Joe selects a general manager. Veronica works through a tricky situation.
Premieres
1000-lb. Best Friends (TLC at 10) A new reality show follows four friends enjoying life while navigating their weight and body image.
Specials
Independent Lens (Check local PBS listings) “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” explores American housing policy and the ways discrimination has shaped it.
Returning
American Experience (Check local PBS listings) “Riveted: The History of Jeans” chronicles how jeans were a constant through slavery, the Wild West and high fashion.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Coolidge, Sylvan Esso.