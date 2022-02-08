The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) The Gorga-Giudice feud descends to the next generation as Gia clashes with her uncle; Jackie finds out Jennifer has been trying to get dirt on Evan; Dolores’s housewarming party ends in tears.
The Kings of Napa (OWN at 8) Otis admits to stealing grapes but not the extortion; August realizes Bridgette might be the extortionist; Vanessa tells Bridgette more about their family; Dana learns something shocking concerning Rose.
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Hunter discovers he can move undetected and plans to show the power to Kareem; Lilly refuses to play the victim and turns the tables on Donald.
Botched (E! at 9) A nudist asks the doctors about her overly liposuctioned stomach; a mother with dilapidated breasts confronts her fear of anesthesia; a woman hopes to achieve her dream.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine is over the moon when her best friend from college is hired as the art teacher; Jacob and Barbara decide to start a school garden.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) After Junior’s girlfriend gets into Yale, he asks Bow to try to persuade her to stay; Diane and Jack find Dre’s inspiration for his ads are suspiciously close to home.
Premieres
Sister Boniface Mysteries (BritBox) In the vein of “Father Brown” comes a crime-busting, Vespa-driving nun who helps the residents of Great Slaughter solve anything.
Specials
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix) The comedian, pictured above, presents her first Netflix special and talks about her life growing up in Atlanta.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics (CBS at 8) Fans can vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials.
Miniseries
Jeopardy! National College Championship (ABC at 8) Mayim Bialik hosts this collegiate competition, with the winner taking the $250,000 grand prize.
Movies
Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix) A young girl who has experienced extreme loss must journey across Japan to an annual gathering of gods.
Returning
Love Is Blind: Japan (Netflix) Pro-marriage singles in Japan meet, date and potentially get engaged before seeing each other.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Channing Tatum, David Oyelowo.