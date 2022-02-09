(All times Eastern.)

South Park (Comedy Central at 8) Stan is baffled to learn that he might have been misinterpreting some important text.

The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) Contestants continue their journey through Corsica and are subjected to casu martzu, the infamous maggot cheese.

Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The remaining eight contestants try to stave off elimination by making a dish highlighting pork.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The final night in Cabo brings tensions to the surface while Emily takes a spill.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Danni is caught in a sticky wicket and El Fuego tries to help out against her wishes.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) Pine Academy is taken over by a monster that preys on people’s worst fears.

Premieres

Fairview (Comedy Central at 8:30) A new animated series from producer Stephen Colbert takes a comic look at the politics that fuel a fictional small town.

Snowdrop (Disney Plus) The American premiere of the controversial 16-episode Korean drama starring two members of the popular K-pop band Blackpink.

Finale

My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) A man who grew up in foster care is relying on his foster mom to support him as he gets his life on track.

Specials

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Hawkeye (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes look at the production of the popular series “Hawkeye” starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix) Six South African stand-up comedians perform sets in this showcase.

Movie

The Privilege (Netflix) A German horror film follows a wealthy teen and his friends uncovering the dark, eerie secrets at the core of their elite private school.

Returning

Disenchantment (Netflix) Part 4 of the animated series from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening debuts.

Catching Killers (Netflix)

Farmer Wants a Wife (Discovery Plus)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Frances Haugen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julie Bowen, Murray Bartlett, PJ Morton.