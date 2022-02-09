The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The final night in Cabo brings tensions to the surface while Emily takes a spill.
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Danni is caught in a sticky wicket and El Fuego tries to help out against her wishes.
Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) Pine Academy is taken over by a monster that preys on people’s worst fears.
Premieres
Fairview (Comedy Central at 8:30) A new animated series from producer Stephen Colbert takes a comic look at the politics that fuel a fictional small town.
Snowdrop (Disney Plus) The American premiere of the controversial 16-episode Korean drama starring two members of the popular K-pop band Blackpink.
Finale
My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) A man who grew up in foster care is relying on his foster mom to support him as he gets his life on track.
Specials
Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Hawkeye (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes look at the production of the popular series “Hawkeye” starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.
Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix) Six South African stand-up comedians perform sets in this showcase.
Movie
The Privilege (Netflix) A German horror film follows a wealthy teen and his friends uncovering the dark, eerie secrets at the core of their elite private school.
Returning
Disenchantment (Netflix) Part 4 of the animated series from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening debuts.
Catching Killers (Netflix)
Farmer Wants a Wife (Discovery Plus)
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Frances Haugen.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julie Bowen, Murray Bartlett, PJ Morton.