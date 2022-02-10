Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Randi and Kat stake out Sheila’s boyfriend after seeing him out on the town with another woman.

Go-Big Show (TBS at 9) The first round wraps up as performers make one last push to advance to the semifinals.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:31) Amy has to deal with Luke upon learning he’s been cursing up a storm at school.

Premieres

About Last Night (HBO Max) Stephen and Ayesha Curry host a new game show where they invite three celebrity guests (and their partners) to compete in revealing relationship games and trivia.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Adventure of the Ring (HBO Max) The American premiere of a Taiwanese romance drama about different couples who come into contact with a ring.

Until Life Do Us Part (Netflix) A Portuguese rom-com about three generations of a family who live under one roof and jointly operate a wedding planning business.

Specials

NFL Honors (ABC at 9) The annual ceremony to commemorate the past season and hand out the major individual awards including MVP.

Miniseries

The Girl Before (HBO Max) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, pictured, stars in this four-part series adapted from a novel about a woman who gets to live in an exquisite modernist home from a famed architect (played by David Oyelowo) whose demanding terms of stay spell trouble.

Movies

Deadly Garage Sale (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman seeks revenge on a fellow suburban mom after her brother is killed in a botched robbery attempt.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Into the Wind (Netflix) A snobby teen girl finds her first love with a laid-back kitesurfing instructor at a resort.

Kimi (HBO Max) The new film from prolific director Steven Soderbergh stars Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who finds digital evidence of a crime during the pandemic.

Returning

Odo (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.