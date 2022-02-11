(All times Eastern.)

E60 (ESPN at 8) A new entry in the docuseries chronicles Whitney Houston’s famous rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV and the ripple effects it had on American culture at the time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Contestants are tasked with making an outfit from all the junk in Michelle Visage’s online shopping; guest judge actress Taraji P. Henson.

20/20 (ABC at 9) The first televised interview with a woman who allegedly met a man online and had him square off with her unwitting husband.

Premieres

Pretzel and the Puppies (Apple TV Plus) A new animated series for children about the titular Dachshund and his family — based on the popular “Pretzel” books from the authors of “Curious George.”

Poly (The Roku Channel) A documentary series focused on polyamory.

Miniseries

Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Showtime at 8) A three-part history of race in America as seen through the eyes of people of color. The first episode airs tonight but the entire series can be streamed online — plus a bonus episode.

Inventing Anna (Netflix) A limited series from Shonda Rhimes about the cat-and-mouse game of scammer Anna Delvey (played by “Ozark’s” Julia Garner) and a magazine journalist (“Veep’s” Anna Chlumsky).

Movies

Anne+: The Film (Netflix) Based on a Dutch TV series, a young queer woman in Amsterdam manages the expectations to finish a book project and move in with her partner in Montreal.

Bigbug (Netflix) A dark, sci-fi comedy from Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Amélie”) about androids who take over Earth in 2045.

Love and Leashes (Netflix) A raunchy Korean rom-com starring two K-pop stars turned actors who enter into a unique relationship.

Love Tactics (Netflix) Two people, who claim not to believe in love, make a bet to see who can best make the other swoon in this Turkish romance.

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) Jodi, the noted tall girl, gets the lead in the high school musical but she becomes riddled with self-doubt.

Old Flames Never Die (Lifetime Movie at 8) An acclaimed novelist returns to her hometown for refuge after her latest book bombs, but a tryst with her old flame leads to its own messy situation.

Returning

Dollface (Hulu)

First Time Fixer (Discovery Plus)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Toy Boy (Netflix)