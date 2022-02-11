20/20 (ABC at 9) The first televised interview with a woman who allegedly met a man online and had him square off with her unwitting husband.

Premieres

Pretzel and the Puppies (Apple TV Plus) A new animated series for children about the titular Dachshund and his family — based on the popular “Pretzel” books from the authors of “Curious George.”

Poly (The Roku Channel) A documentary series focused on polyamory.

Miniseries

Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Showtime at 8) A three-part history of race in America as seen through the eyes of people of color. The first episode airs tonight but the entire series can be streamed online — plus a bonus episode.

Inventing Anna (Netflix) A limited series from Shonda Rhimes about the cat-and-mouse game of scammer Anna Delvey (played by “Ozark’s” Julia Garner) and a magazine journalist (“Veep’s” Anna Chlumsky).

Movies

Anne+: The Film (Netflix) Based on a Dutch TV series, a young queer woman in Amsterdam manages the expectations to finish a book project and move in with her partner in Montreal.

Bigbug (Netflix) A dark, sci-fi comedy from Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Amélie”) about androids who take over Earth in 2045.

Love and Leashes (Netflix) A raunchy Korean rom-com starring two K-pop stars turned actors who enter into a unique relationship.

Love Tactics (Netflix) Two people, who claim not to believe in love, make a bet to see who can best make the other swoon in this Turkish romance.

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) Jodi, the noted tall girl, gets the lead in the high school musical but she becomes riddled with self-doubt.

Old Flames Never Die (Lifetime Movie at 8) An acclaimed novelist returns to her hometown for refuge after her latest book bombs, but a tryst with her old flame leads to its own messy situation.

Returning

Dollface (Hulu)

First Time Fixer (Discovery Plus)

Love is Blind (Netflix)