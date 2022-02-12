Forecasting Love & Weather (Netflix) Budding office romance blooms in this Korean workplace rom-com series set in a weather service center.

Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix) A young Korean fencer tries to reach her athletic goals and meets a hard-working — and previously wayward — young man along the way.

Miniseries

Attenborough’s Global Adventure (BBC America at 8) Acclaimed 95-year-old documentary filmmaker David Attenborough’s latest series chronicles his seven-year journey revisiting some highlights and favorites around the world.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Profiled: The Black Man (Discovery Plus) The first installment of a four-part series examines the cultural stereotypes and prejudices against Black men in American society.

Movies

Line Sisters (Lifetime at 8) Four sorority sisters plan a weekend reunion in the Outer Banks but a lurking secret from their past threatens to spoil their bonding.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled (Hallmark at 8) A single woman travels to Italy to research a wedding veil that is supposed to bring true love to whoever owns it.

Sunday Listings

Around the World in 80 Days (PBS at 8) The trio ventures through the Old West and encounters a lawman and his captive fugitive.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Prince tries to get Wendy to help calm things down while Scooter and Wags work to secure the Olympic Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Euphoria (HBO at 9) Rue tries to recover; Lexi awaits blowback; Nate gets drunk on his new freedom.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10:03) Eli’s life hangs in the balance after a drive-by shooting that causes the siblings to fight over who should take charge in the meantime.

Premieres

Bel-Air (Peacock) A gritty, present-day reboot of the classic sitcom starring Will Smith, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Three episodes are available Sunday and new episodes stream weekly.

My Pack Life (Discovery Plus) This docuseries follows Lee Asher, who runs a growing Oregon animal sanctuary that houses dogs, pigs and even a llama.

Specials