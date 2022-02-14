March (CW at 8) The band prepares for longtime rivals and a big crowd, and ousted members try to mend their relationships and rejoin the group.

The Price is Right at Night (CBS at 8) Married actors Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas compete for charity alongside newlyweds who are vying for prizes.

The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) In the wake of tragedy, George lends Bertha a hand, and Russell house staffers are shaken by a visitor.

Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend Sondra Theodore opens up about how she was groomed to be a part of Hefner’s abusive sex life.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) A track obstruction pushes Alex to confront her painful past.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:01) Thony’s lies strain her relationship with Fiona, and Arman uses Thony’s connection to Garrett to feed information to the FBI.

Promised Land (ABC at 10:01) Father Ramos returns to Sonoma and disturbs the equilibrium of the Sandoval family.

Premieres

Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire (Netflix) An Italian drama explores what appears to be an idyllic marriage that ruptures when a husband’s fidelity is doubted and both people become tempted by other desires.

Fishbowl Wives (Netflix) Six married women in a luxury apartment engage in affairs in the wake of their unhappiness with their current partners.

Finale

4400 (CW at 9) The Bois Blanc is under attack, and everyone is in danger.

Specials

Ali Wong: Don Wong (Netflix) The acclaimed stand-up comedian returns with her third special for Netflix, which tackles the challenges of monogamy and more.

