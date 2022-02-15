The Resident (Fox at 8) Jessica’s sister’s gender reveal party sparks a tragic accident and leaves her brother-in-law’s life in the balance.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine begins to realize she isn’t as tight with the other teachers as she believed.

The Real Dirty Dancing (Fox at 9) The three remaining pairs try to perfect their routine to the song “Do You Love Me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wipeout (TBS at 9) Children, baristas and black belts try to traverse the obstacle course thrown in their way.

Advertisement

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre is in a tizzy after discovering his White co-worker has a better (and more extensive) sneaker collection than he does.

Finale

Queens (ABC at 10) The looming induction into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame only magnifies Brianna’s absence from the Queens.

Movies

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (HBO at 9) A new documentary looks at the life of billionaire financial mogul Carl Icahn, who has developed a reputation as an activist (and ruthless) investor.

A.I. Love You (Netflix) This Thai romantic comedy is set in a world where a woman’s apartment building’s A.I. confesses its love for her and takes over the physical body of a spurned suitor to woo her.

Story continues below advertisement

Frontline (PBS at 10) “American Reckoning” investigates the story of the civil rights and resistance movements in Natchez, Miss. through the lens of an unsolved 1967 murder of a local NAACP leader.

Returning

Discovering David Dobrik (Discovery Plus)

Luda Can’t Cook (Discovery Plus)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, Future Islands.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mark Wahlberg, Tyler James Williams, Spoon.