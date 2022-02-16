The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) The teams compete in spelling and memorization challenges as they traverse Halkidiki, Greece.

Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) Seven chefs are left and tasked with creating a fusion dish of two different cuisines.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Dr. Jen seeks counsel about her struggling marriage at Shannon’s lunch party.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Andi looks down the road she’s on and wonders whether to make some different life choices.

Astrid and Lily Save the World (Syfy at 10) The duo feel left out of the new viral dance craze but learn that it’s a monster-in-disguise.

Premieres

Secrets of Summer (Netflix) An Argentine family drama series follows a Mexican girl who competes in a wakeboarding competition at a remote resort.

Stuck (TLC at 10) A new reality series catalogues the various items and things people have gotten lodged in their bodies — maybe not for those easily grossed out.

Thirty-Nine (Netflix) Three best friends are staring down turning 40 as they navigate life and love in this Korean drama.

Finale

The Chase (ABC at 9) The two-part season finale features James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings as the chasers.

Special

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Eternals (Disney Plus) A behind-the scenes look at “Eternals,” the ensemble movie by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao.

Miniseries

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix) Part 1 of this docuseries chronicling the early life and rise of the acclaimed and controversial artist, starting in 1998, debuts.

Returning

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9)

Modern Marvels (History at 9)

Swap Shop (Netflix)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jessica Kingdon, Willie O’Ree.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Craig, Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Robert Pattinson, Foo Fighters, Fire City Funk.